Umotong scores first Damallsvenskan goal in Vaxjo loss to Djurgardens

The Nigerian forward got her name on the scoresheet for the first time since her transfer to Sweden this summer

Ini Umotong found the back of the net for the first time in the Swedish Damallsvenskan this season as Vaxjo suffered a 2-1 defeat to Djurgarden at Stockholms Stadium on Saturday.

The international joined Magnus Olsson's team from after ending her three-year stint with the English Women's side, where she scored 11 goals in 49 appearances.

The Super Falcons striker was handed her seventh start of the season by manager Olsson and she ended her nine-match goal drought but her effort was not enough to rescue her side.

The visitors made a false start as they gifted Durgarden a penalty and Sheila van den Bulk made no mistake to put the hosts ahead.

Umotong almost secured an equaliser for Vaxjo but her effort went wide in the 20th minute before Olivia Schough set up van den Bulk to double the lead for Pierre Fondin's team six minutes later.

After the break, Umotong came close again four minutes into the second half before Okand Spelare assisted her to score her first goal of the season in the 52nd minute but it was not enough to save Vaxjo.

Umotong, who scored her first goal of the season in her 10th appearance for Vaxjo, was in action for 79 minutes before being replaced by Antonia Goransson.

On their parts, midfielder Linda Motlhalo played for 86 minutes before Hannah Wilkinson took her place, while forward Portia Boakye was in action for the duration for Djurgarden.

The result saw hosts Djurgarden moved away from the relegation zone to sixth position with 20 points from 17 matches, while visitors Vaxjo are 11th on the log with 15 points from the same number of games.

In their next outings, Djurgarden visit AIK in the Swedish Women's Cup on Wednesday, Vaxjo travel to face Kalmaron the same day.