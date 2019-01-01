Uganda star Miya scores brace in Konyaspor win over Kasimpasa

The attacking midfielder was among the goals on Saturday as the Anatolian Eagle ran riot over their hosts at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium

Farouk Miya bagged a brace as Konyaspor thrashed Kasimpasa 4-1 in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig match.

The international, who was making his sixth appearance in the Turkish Super Lig this season, extended his tally to four goals.

Miya found the back of the net in either half of the encounter as Aykut Kocaman's side grabbed their third win in the Turkish top-flight.

The 21-year-old made it 3-1 for Konyaspor on the stroke of half-time and then sealed their victory with his effort from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

The result moved Konyaspor to second in the Super Lig with 12 points after seven matches. They host Yeni Malatyaspor for their next league fixture on October 21.