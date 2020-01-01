Uduokhai scores as Augsburg stun Borussia Dortmund to continue winning form

The 23-year-old delivered an impressive performance at WWK Arena to help Heiko Herrlich’s men clinch their second consecutive league win

Felix Uduokhai found the back of the net as defeated 2-0 in Saturday’s game.

The German-born Nigerian has been in fine form since teaming up with Heiko Herrlich’s men, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent in June.

The centre-back made 26 league appearances for the Fuggerstadter in the 2019-20 season, helping the club to maintain their Bundesliga status.

Uduokhai has continued with his impressive performances for Augsburg this season, delivering an outstanding display at WWK Arena.

The defender was afforded his second start against the Black and Yellows, pairing Jeffrey Gouweleeuw at the heart of the Fuggerstadter’s defence.

Uduokhai scored his first goal of the season in the encounter and his second strike for Augsburg since teaming up with the side.

The 23-year-old broke the deadlock in the 40th minute following an assist from Daniel Caligiuri after both sides have missed several scoring chances.

Caligiuri then got a goal of his own in the 54th minute of the game to seal the victory for the WWK Arena outfit after receiving a pass from Florian Niederlechner.

Besides his goal, Uduokhai, who featured for the duration of the game, made 11 clearances, won four aerial contests, made 35 touches and had an 89% successful pass rate to help his side keep a clean sheet.

The defender will hope to continue his eye-catching display when Augsburg take on in their next league game on October 4.

Uduokhai started his career with VfB Annaberg 09, joining the youth setup before teaming up with Erzgebirge Aue and 1860 Munich’s academy.

After Munich were relegated to the German fourth tier, Regionalliga Bayern, he left for Wolfsburg, signing a five-year contract with the side and made 37 appearances for them, scoring three goals before his departure to Augsburg.

The centre-back was born to a Nigerian father and German mother and has represented at youth level but he still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.