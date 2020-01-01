Uchenna Kanu reflects on Sevilla debut against Oshoala's Barcelona

The NAIA-All American record holder came off the bench to feature in her first game for Cristian Toro's team at Estadi Johan Cruyff

Uchenna Kanu is happy after making her professional debut for in a 3-0 loss to in Saturday's Primera Iberdrola encounter.

The winger joined the Spanish outfit on a permanent deal this January after completing her university studies in the USA, where she emerged as the all-time top-scorer with 157 goals and 366 points.



The international, who featured in four matches at the Women's World Cup last year, was handed her first appearance for the Red and Whites in the 62nd minute after replacing Ana Franco.

And the 2019 Wafu Cup top-scorer shared her feelings on her losing debut, her effort denied by the woodwork and teaming up with Sevilla, including compatriot Toni Payne.

"It feels so amazing to be able to play [my professional match against Barcelona]," Kanu told Goal.

"I really appreciate the effort and everyone putting in their best during the match, unfortunately, did not turn out good but it was a good game.

"It feels really good to know that there is somebody that comes from home. Playing with her [Toni Payne] feels really amazing.

"It's pretty cool to have that cultural balance when playing and knowing that I have teammates not just from Africa, but Nigeria.

"I choose to come here because it is a really good team and a very good league. I'm looking forward to settling in well and doing my best in helping my team and impacting other people around me.

"It would have really meant a lot to me scoring on my first game. I was really close to scoring but I hope for next time."

Asisat Oshoala was in action for Barcelona against Sevilla and notched the second goal of the match for Spanish giants to increase her tally to 15 Primera Iberdrola goals this season.

And the 22-year-old, who turned out on her debut against Oshoala, is pleased playing on the same level with the reigning African queen.

"It was really cool to play against Asisat Oshoala," Kanu continued.

"She's a really good player and an inspiration to a lot of people back home, especially female athletes. And to play on the same field as her, I'm really honoured."

Following her disappointing start to life in , Kanu will aim to establish herself in Toro's team as they prepare to welcome in this year's Spanish Women's Cup on February 11.

