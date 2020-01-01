Uchendu excited after inspiring Sporting Braga to Portuguese Cup victory over CF Benfica

The Nigerian forward was on target as Carlos Miguel's side started their race in the Portuguese Women's Cup on a high on Saturday

Chinaza Uchendu was elated with her contribution in Braga's 4-0 win over CF in Saturday's Portuguese Women's Cup contest.

The international scored the second goal for Braga nine minutes after Hannah Keane opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

After the half-time break, Laura Luis and Vanessa Malho also scored to ensure the visitors earned a massive away win in their opening Cup tie.

Article continues below

The 22-year-old, who played from start to finish for Miguel Santos' ladies, has now scored five goals in 13 appearances this season.

The forward took to social media to reveal her delight to have had a hand in her side's winning start in the competition.

Their is nothing more fulfilling than finding pleasure in what you do

GRACE, GRACE , GRACE 🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/dXZvemiuPT — Chinaza Uchendu (@Uchenduchinaza7) January 12, 2020

Grateful 🙏⚽

Good performance from the whole team 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3xCS55aJ98 — Chinaza Uchendu (@Uchenduchinaza7) January 11, 2020

Sporting Braga are third on the Portuguese women's top-flight log with 11 points, behind leaders SL Benfica, and will play against Marítimo in their next league encounter on January 19.