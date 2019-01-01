U23 Afcon: Zambia coach Chambeshi predicts tough clash against Nigeria

After losing their first game, the Chipolopolo boss feels the Eagles will be aiming for victory but he is upbeat his side will rise to the challenge

Zambia coach Beston Chambeshi has predicted a tough clash against in their second Group B game at the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in on Tuesday.

The Olympic Eagles lost their opening match to Cote d’Ivoire, after Silas Gnaka’s strike from the penalty spot gave the Elephants a 1-0 victory.

The defeat has condemned the reigning champions to the base of the group with zero points from one game.

The Chipolopolo, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with in their opening game to ensure their place in the third spot in the standings.

Chambeshi has spoken of his side’s readiness to face Imama Amapakabo’s men, who are hoping to revive their campaign in the tournament.

“Nigeria are like a wounded lion, it will not be an easy match,” Chambeshi said in the pre-match press conference.

“They will give everything for the victory but we are prepared to face them.”

Backing his coach’s statement, Zambia defender Prosper Chiluya has insisted his side will aim to secure maximum points at Al Salam Stadium.

“Facing Nigeria won’t be a walk in the park. They need a win, the same applies for us,” he said.

“The coach will put a suitable strategy, and we are ready to deliver.”

Zambia are aiming to surpass their previous outing in the competition in 2015, where they were eliminated at the group stage.