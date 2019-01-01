U17 World Cup: Senegal squad announcement marred by age-cheat claims

The Senegalese Football Federation has denied allegations of players in their squad being overage, after revealing 21-man list for the Brazil even

has revealed their 21-man squad that will participate at the upcoming U17 World Cup in .

However, the announcement has been blemished by claims in the local media stating some of the players listed are above the required age.

The controversy has forced the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) to debunk those allegations.

"The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) wishes to inform the public that, to date, no player from the U-17 national team selected for the Fifa World Cup "Brazil 2019" has been denied because of fraud on the part of age, as has been relayed by some local media," the FSF said in a statement.

Furthermore, the federation reiterated that MRI tests were conducted before the U17 in in April, and Fifa will carry out more checks before the global showpiece begins on October 26.

The West African nation made it to the competition as one of Africa’s four representatives after Guinea were disqualified for making use of overage players at the U17 Afcon finals.

Despite featuring in Tanzania, El Hadji Gueye, Meleye Diagne and Ousmane Diallo have been dropped by Senegal coach Malick Daf, to be replaced by Mamadou Aliou Diallo, Mbaye Ndiaye and -based Ibrahima Sy, who is the only player in the squad that plies his trade on foreign soil.

Senegal have been drawn in Group D and will face the USA, Holland and on October 27, October 30 and November 3, respectively.

Senegal squad:

Goalkeepers: Ousmane Ba (Generation Foot), Mamadou Aliou Diallo (Diambars FC), Pape Ibrahima Dione (AF Darou Salam)

Defenders: Thibaut Aubertin (Generation Foot), Cheikh Mbaye Diouf (Diambars FC), Bacary Sane (Diambars FC), Cheikhou Oumar Ndiaye (Generation Foot), Mikayil Ngor Faye (Diambars FC)

Midfielders: Amete Saloum Faye (Diambars FC), Boubacar Diedhiou Diallo (Diambars FC), Issaga Kane (Galaxy FA), Ibrahima Cissokho (US Goree), Pape Matar Sarr (Generation Foot), Insa Boye (Diambars FC)

Forwards: Aliou Badara Balde (Diambars FC), Souleymane Faye (Galaxy FA), Mouhamadou Moustapha Diaw (Diambars FC), Samba Diallo (AF Darou Salam), Birame Diaw (Galaxy FA), Mbaye Ndiaye (Dakar Sacre Coeur), Ibrahima Sy ( , France)