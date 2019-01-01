Tunisian football investigated for another alleged match-fixing scandal

A company which operates France’s national lottery games first flagged the suspicion of match tampering in Tunisia

French police and the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) have opened investigations on certain Tunisian football teams for the suspicion of match-fixing.

Francaise des Jeux (FDJ), a company which operates ’s national lottery raised the red flag on suspicious betting activities around the French city of Nice involving Tunisian clubs.

A Tunisian match between Ben Guerdane and Metlaoui raised eyebrows after cash bets amounting to $36,000 were placed hours before kickoff for the former to win on April 7.

Ben Guerdane went on to win 1-0 courtesy of a 53rd minute penalty.

The FTF has now compiled information which it has since handed to the Attorney General.

“The entire file, as well as a video, was given to the Attorney General,” the FTF was quoted by BBC sport.

“In conclusion, the federation will severely and rigorously deal with anything that would affect the sports charter and match tampering.”

The FTF has also suspended a regional league under similar concerns of match manipulation after receiving “information indicating that there is a suspicion of tampering with the results of one of the matches of the Sidi Bouzid regional league.”

According to BBC Sport, this is not the first time for FDJ, a company owned and run by the French government, to pick up suspicious betting behaviour on matches involving Ben Guerdane.

FDJ raised concerns twice last year after bets in Nice amounting to $90,000 were placed on Ben Guerdane who went on to win both matches.