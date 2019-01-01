Tunisia vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The two beaten semi-finalists in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations face off looking to finish on a high in the tournament's third-place playoff

With their dreams of glory cruelly shattered in this weekend's semi-finals, and will look to close out their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns on a winning note when the pair meet in Cairo on Wednesday.

Having seen their hopes dashed in late defeats to and respectively, the Eagles of Carthage and Super Eagles will look to bounce back to finish off on a high in the tournament's third-place play-off.

Despite their failure to achieve a fourth continental title, the latter in particular will be looking to restore some national pride, while manager Gernot Rohr looks set to remain at the helm beyond the immediate future after the Nigerian Football Federation dismissed rumours of his impending exit.

Game Tunisia vs Nigeria Date Wednesday, July 17 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Eurosport 2 and can be streamed via Eurosport Player UK.

UK TV channel Online stream Eurosport 2 Eurosport Player UK

Squads & Team News

Position Tunisia squad Goalkeepers Ben Mustapha, Ben Cherifia, Hassen Defenders Meriah, Haddadi, Bedoui, Bronn, Aouadhi, Drager, Hnid Midfielders Msakni, Badri, Kechrida, Sassi, Lamit, Skhiri, Srarfi, Ben Mohamed, Chaalali, Sliti Forwards Khazri, Khenissi, Chaouat

Tunisia coach Alain Giresse saw his side come through their heartbreaking semi-final loss with a few problems, meaning that Mouez Hassen and Youssef Msakni will both be ruled out for their last game.

Either way, his side will be determined to send their supporters home with something to cheer about after coming so close to Friday's final.

Possible Tunisia XI: Ben Mustapha; Haddadi, Meriah, Bronn, Drager; Sassi, Skhiri, Lamit; Kerchrida, Chaouat, Khazri..

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Ezenwa, Akpeyi, Uzoho Defenders Omeruo, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Aina, Collins, Awaziem Midfielders Mikel, Ndidi, Etebo, Ogu, Abdullahi Forwards Musa, Ighalo, Iwobi, Onyekuru, Chukwueze, Onuachu, Simon, Kalu, Osimhen

Having faced an injury scare earlier in the competition, Nigeria have no problems either, with Jon-Obi Mikel having returned to fitness ahead of the semi-final.

Like their opponents, the Super Eagles could switch it up, but their manager has indicated that their desire to claim third and restore some pride may see them name an unchanged side.

Possible Nigeria XI: Akpeyi; Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Aina; Ndidi, Mikel; Iwobi, Mikel, Musa; Ighalo.

Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are favourites at 11/8 to take the match with bet365 . Tunisia meanwhile can be backed at 21/10 while a draw is priced the same.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

With gutting last-gasp losses bringing to an end their dreams of glory, Tunisia and Nigeria will hope to conclude their stay in with the honour of third place in this year's tournament, as they meet in the penultimate match of the competition at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Alain Giresse's Eagles of Carthage only saw their hopes dashed in extra-time against favourites Senegal when they conceded a 101st-minute own goal from Dylan Bronn while Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles were sunk by a 95th-minute injury-time winner from Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez for Algeria.

Both teams will have been left reeling from their narrow defeats but will now pick themselves up for one final game in the continent's biggest tournament, with their eyes both on the prize of a bronze-medal finish.

Tunisia defender Mohamed Drager has stated that his side are certainly not short of drive or inspiration, adding that the squad hope to deliver success in their final match for their supporters who have stood with them every step of the way.

“We are professional players and each of us has to find motivation from within. I don’t think anyone has to struggle to find motivation because as professionals, we must fight to win every game,” he told the media .

“The loss to Senegal in the semi-final was tough but our fans deserve to be happy at the end, so we have to fight and win this game for them.”

Rohr, meanwhile, insisted that his side are determined to still deliver a result from AFCON 2019, particularly with his own future looking to be secure in charge of the nation.

“We will keep focused on the third-place playoff and hope to sign off with a happy result,” he stated .

Article continues below

“I worked in Tunisia but on the pitch this means nothing. Both teams have similar ambitions and many young players who would like to win.

“Alain Giresse is an experienced coach and I’m always happy to play against him.

“When you are one of the four best teams in the continent, this is a good result and we have to build on it. This is a team with a brilliant future."