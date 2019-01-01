Tunisia coach Alain Giresse sets Africa Cup of Nations target

The Carthage Eagles are gearing up to make their 19th appearance in Africa's foremost football showpiece later this month

Coach Alain Giresse has revealed that are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 in .

Since their first Afcon triumph in 2004, the North Africans have exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage five times, including the last two editions in 2015 and 2017.

For their campaign in , Tunisia have been placed in Group E against Angola, Mali and Mauritania.

Giresse succeeded Nabil Maaloul at the helm last December and he is planning to overcome that stumbling block before eyeing the Afcon title with Tunisia.

"Now we can not say that we are capable of winning the title, we should not rush, we need to be realistic and effective and raise our level to say that we are able to win the title," Giresse told Goal.

"Tunisia has been a longtime rival for titles and I am here to complete this road. I am trying to get to this stage as soon as possible.

"Our goal is to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament and try to overcome it. At that time, we can say that we have presented a good tournament and what remains to be left to the scenario of matches, ambition is to win the title certainly."

The French tactician is looking forward to a more competitive tournament with 24 countries set to battle for glory.

While his team aims to overcome their quarter-finals hurdle, Giresse picked the other North African countries as favourites to lift the title.

"There are many strong teams. This tournament will be stronger than any previous race but I will nominate Egypt and in the first place alongside teams such as , , and Cote d'Ivoire," he concluded.

Ahead of their Afcon campaign, Tunisia have lined up friendly games again Iraq, and Burundi on June 7, 11 and 17 respectively.