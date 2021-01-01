Tuchel trusts Chelsea to make 'right decisions' on Super League after fierce backlash to plans

The German has seen the Blues agree to form part of a new continental competition, but proposals have been widely condemned

Chelsea are one of six Premier League clubs to have committed to the new Super League proposals, but Thomas Tuchel trusts they will make the "right decisions" when it comes to future planning.

Confirmation that blueprints are being drawn up for a breakaway competition involving Europe's top clubs has come as no surprise, given how long such a shift has been mooted, but movement in that department has been met by widespread condemnation.

Chelsea are among those to have felt the full force of that backlash, with their own supporters speaking out against decisions being made at board level, and it remains to be seen whether competitive action will ever take place.

What has been said?

Tuchel has been put in the difficult situation of having to fend off questions on the Super League proposals, with the German telling reporters ahead of a Premier League clash with Brighton on Tuesday: "I know it since yesterday but I’m here to be in the hardest competition.

"That’s what I love, to play the toughest competitions in Europe. That’s why I’m at Chelsea.

"I don’t get involved with all these subjects around us, I’m a bit sad all these subjects are around now, I thought we could talk about Man City and the Brighton game. That’s maybe not the case today.

"I want to play these club competitions, I trust the club to make the right decisions and it’s too early to judge everything and it’s not my part.

"On my badge from Chelsea it says I have to play my role. My role is to be coach, to be focused and we have an important game coming up tomorrow."

Asked if he sees a European Super League happening, he added: "If I had a clear opinion right now, I wouldn't mention it. But it's too early to judge it and there are way too many opinions out there. I trust this club and my job is very clear. I am maybe not the right person to ask this. I understand why there are many emotional reactions out there but I don't know enough about it.

"The players were not involved in the decision making. Maybe it's a good thing to step back and not give our opinions about this. It's between the clubs and it's important to fight for the goals we still have this season.

"The players and me trust the club, we are employees. It's best we don't get involved in sports politics and this situation. It's above our heads.

"It's a big subject, everyone is talking. It's maybe impossible for the players not to be influenced by it but it's too early and there are a lot of opinions out there. Hopefully we can stay calm, have the influence to the players so they don't get distracted, and hopefully we can bring the performance to tomorrow's game."

The bigger picture

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a similar approach when quizzed on Manchester United's part in the proposals on Sunday, with managers finding themselves fronting up in public when decisions have been made above their head.

Tuchel will be eager to avoid any distractions within his camp as Chelsea seek to the end the 2020-21 campaign on a high.

They dashed Manchester City's quadruple dreams last time out, and now have an FA Cup final date with Leicester to look forward to, while a top-four finish and Champions League glory is also there to be shot at.

It is unclear as to whether the Blues will be treading similar paths next season, with authorities making it to clear those in the 12-team Super League group that they will be barred from domestic, continental and potentially global outings if they press ahead with their new venture.

