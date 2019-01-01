Tuchel expects big Champions League atmospheres as PSG prepare for Real Madrid test

The German boss is relishing the challenge following Thursday's group stage draw in Monaco

Thomas Tuchel expects will face big atmospheres in the after they were drawn with , and .

PSG are still seeking their first European crown and have been knocked out in the last 16 in each of the last three seasons, after a run of four successive quarter-finals.

Tuchel's side failed to get to the last eight in 2018-19 when they squandered a 2-0 first-leg lead earned at Old Trafford to crash out at home to in the round of 16.

That defeat put pressure on PSG coach Tuchel, who also saw his side fail to defend either their Coupe de la Ligue or Coupe de titles in his first season in charge at the Parc des Princes.

PSG were knocked out by Real Madrid in 2017-18, Neymar's first season at the club, with the Brazilian superstar now reportedly a target for the giants.

Neymar's future remains uncertain ahead of the September 2 European transfer deadline, but Tuchel was satisfied with his side's position in Group A of the Champions League.

"These are three big atmospheres and very nice atmospheres to play football," Tuchel told PSG's official Twitter account.

"We know like every year that we must be ready from the first match. We will be well prepared to show form from the start."

The group stage gets under way in mid-September, with the final due to be held in Istanbul on May 30 next year.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "We do not have an easy draw but it's the Champions League, we do everything we can to get ready.

"Real Madrid is a big club, we have a lot of respect for them, but we're PSG, we need to prepare well for this match, it's a good preparation for us, the goal is to go as far as possible."

PSG have made a mixed start to their campaign, scoring seven goals in home wins over and Toulose either side of a surprise 2-1 defeat away at .

Next up for Tuchel’s side is a trip to Metz on Friday.