Troost-Ekong: Watford's promotion to Premier League 'one of the best days in my life’

The Nigeria international has expressed his joy after helping the Hornets return to the English top-flight

William Troost-Ekong revealed his delight with Watford’s promotion to the Premier League, describing the day as the best in his life.

The Hornets secured a 1-0 victory over Millwall at Vicarage Road on Saturday with Senegal international Ismaila Sarr scoring the only goal in the encounter.

The victory confirmed their return to the English top-flight after spending only a season in the EFL Championship.

Troost-Ekong joined the side last summer from Serie A side from Udinese and has revealed his feelings with the feat of the Hornets.

“It’s amazing. I can’t really put words to it now. It’s one of the best days in my life and in my career so far. We worked so hard for it and now we’ve done it, so I’m really pleased for all the boys,” Troost-Ekong told the club website.

“Credit to everyone from the backroom staff, to the media staff, to the manager, to all the physios, to the owner, to everyone. It’s amazing and it’s been a team effort.

“A lot of the time when you suffer relegation, it’s difficult to pick yourselves up. Everyone at the club did amazing to give us the best chance and now we’re here, so we’re all really happy.”

“It’s crazy in there [the changing room]! I had to step out for a minute just to catch my breath. There’s a lot of partying and I think deservedly so. So much hard work has gone into this, so this is the pinnacle.

“I think we have to enjoy it because you don’t get moments like this very often. At the start of the season, everybody said we wanted to do it, but it’s one thing saying it and another thing actually doing it.

“This day would’ve been complete if we had a full stadium because it would’ve been a special day. It might not have been the prettiest football today, but I don’t think anybody will have cared. The three points are all that mattered and we managed to do it.

“We can still hear the fans [outside the stadium]. We went out to see them, which was amazing. The exciting bit of all of this is that next year we should be able to get fans in the Premier League and it will have been like we never left.

“If there was ever a year for us to not be in the Premier League, this was it. Now we’re back and hopefully, the fans will be back, and it’ll feel like we never left.”

The 27-year-old centre-back celebrated Watford's promotion to the English top-flight with the members of his family in style.

“I had a moment [with them] on the pitch. My phone’s been going crazy but that’s normal, I’m just trying to enjoy the moment,” he continued.

“My family home is bouncing and everyone’s having a massive party, so I can’t wait to get home and join in with that too.”