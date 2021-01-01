Troost-Ekong lauds Cathcart and Gosling’s impact against Norwich City

The Nigerian centre-back heaped praise upon his Hornets teammates following their effect in Tuesday’s defeat of the Canaries

Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong has praised the contributions of Craig Cathcart and Dan Gosling in Tuesday’s Championship triumph over Norwich City.

The players were two of the four changes made to the Hornets’ squad that took on Daniel Farke’s men at Carrow Road.

Starting his first game since February 27 at Bournemouth, Cathcart put up a solid shift at right-back while English midfielder Gosling got the game’s only goal in the 57th minute.

That result away from home was a massive boost to their Premier League ambition, and the Nigeria international was keen to praise the impact of his colleagues.

“He [Cathcart] was fantastic,” Troost-Ekong told Watford website.

“It's been a difficult few months for him, but he's the kind of person who trains the same way every day and is a vocal person in the group.

“He doesn't do a lot of interviews, but in the dressing room, he is really positive, helping everyone out.

“He's the kind of player who supports and never makes you feel a certain kind of way because he isn't playing. That's a credit to him.

“He showed his professionalism and experience, and he made it look like he had played the whole season at right-back. Kudos to Craig.”

“We had so many players coming back who added to the team and the good thing about our squad is that anyone who steps in makes the team better,” he continued.

“Dan [Gosling] made a difference today and everyone was really happy for him.

“He has waited for his chance and he is a player who has really helped us since arriving in January. He came in and did really well.”

Troost-Ekong, whose father-in-law is a Watford fan explained that he answered a lot of questions when he returned home on the back of his team’s derby defeat to Luton Town.

“The result hit me quite deep as it was my first derby and I had to discuss that when I got home,” he added.



Occupying the second position in the English Championship having accrued 85 points from 43 fixtures, they welcome Millwall to the Vicarage Road on Saturday.