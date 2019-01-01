Trippier hoping for Spurs stay despite admitting form has ‘not been good at all’

The England international full-back concedes that his standards have dipped in 2018-19, but he is eager to remain in north London and prove himself

Kieran Trippier is hoping to be given the chance to stay at , but concedes that his form in 2018-19 has “not been good at all”.

The international headed into the latest domestic campaign buoyed by a star showing for his country during a run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Much was expected of him at Spurs, but the 28-year-old has struggled to deliver.

No improvement on his recent showings was offered in a 2-0 Champions League final defeat to Liverpool, with the season ending on a low for all concerned in north London.

Reflecting on his performances, Trippier told Sky Sports: “If the manager selects me to play, I will always give everything I can. Everybody makes mistakes - I have made plenty this season but I am the one to own up to them.

“I have had plenty of interviews about my performances this season and it has not been good at all. I am the first one to say that.”

An inability to find consistency in his game has led to Trippier being overlooked by England boss Gareth Southgate for the Nations League finals.

“I had a good chat with Gareth. I am grateful for all the opportunities he has given me,” added a right-back with 16 caps to his name.

“I know what I need to do to get back into that England team. I know I need to be playing better and rightly so I am not in the squad because I have not been performing well.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and [Kyle] Walker have been doing unbelievable this season and they deserve to be playing and I don't. Simple as that and I know that for a fact.

“I need to regroup now at the end of the season and get fully fit and try and catch Gareth Southgate's eye. I am the first one to know if I played badly. It is something you can learn from. I am happy the season is gone.

“The England situation is a tough one to take but I am willing to accept Gareth's decision.”

With no international action to contend with, Trippier is free to focus on club matters.

He has been linked with a summer move to , with Serie A side Napoli said to be keen, but his intention is to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Asked where he sees his future, Trippier said: “I am happy to be here. It is a great squad. In football things happen so quickly. I have had a great few years here.

“But it is just one of them. I will enjoy my rest, come back in pre-season and have a talk with the manager and see what is next.”