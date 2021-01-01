Trezeguet matches Joachim and Yorke’s Aston Villa record with brace against Fulham

Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet’s double for Aston Villa against Fulham in Sunday’s Premier League outing meant that the Egypt international has equalled a club mark achieved only by Julian Joachim and Dwight Yorke.

Coming off the bench to bag a brace in the 3-1 defeat of Scott Parker’s men, Trezeguet became only the third player in the club’s history to have found the net at least twice as a substitute.

According to Opta, the first player to do this was Yorke, who got a double against Liverpool in May 1994.

Back in 2000, Joachim matched that feat in the 4-1 destruction of Derby County in September 2000. Replacing an injured David Ginola in the 19th minute, the English forward got the better of Estonian goalkeeper Mart Poom in the 28th and 87th minute respectively.

The former Kasimpasa man who replaced Anwar El-Ghazi in the 62nd minutes, got his first goal of the evening in the 78th minute – to cancel out Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener for Fulham.

Three minutes later, he completed his double beating goalkeeper Alphonse Areola after profiting from an assist from Keinan Davis. Victory was guaranteed for Dean Smith’s men in the 87th minute courtesy of Ollie Watkins’ effort.

Also, Trezeguet’s brilliance saw him overtook Ahmed El Mohamady as the fourth-highest scoring Egyptian [with eight goals] in the history of the English elite division.

Manager Smith expressed his delight with how his substitutes changed the complexion of the game against Parker’s men.

“There was a great response today. Ty ends up getting the assist for Trez and then Keinan comes on and gets another assist for Trez,” he told the club website.

“They’re not a bad team. I don’t think that they should be in the position they’re in, but you have to play what’s in front of you.

“We probably negated each other at times. Two similar systems of plays – both trying to play through the thirds. I’m delighted with the result and the impact the substitutes made.”

As a result of Aston Villa’s comeback victory, they climbed to ninth in the EPL log after amassing 44 points from 29 games played so far in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Birmingham based outfit are up against Liverpool in their next outing on April 10.