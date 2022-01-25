Trending: Emotional Afcon fan reactions after two red cards for Cape Verde vs Senegal

Senegal have made it into the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after their 2-0 win over Cape Verde on Tuesday.

The Lions of Teranga, who are still chasing their maiden continental crown, scored their goals through Sadio Mane in the 63rd minute, and substitute Bamba Dieng in the stoppages.

However, the highlights of the game were two red cards awarded to the Blue Sharks. The first one came in the 20th minute when captain Patrick Andrade made a dangerous challenge against Idrissa Gueye and after consulting VAR, the referee sent him off.

The second one was handed to Cape Verde's goalkeeper. A long ball by Edouard Mendy in the Senegal goal caught his opposite number and his defenders napping. Mane made an ambitious run and looked set to win the ball ahead of Vozinha.

In his bid to stop the Senegal star from scoring, the goalkeeper seemed to commit a dangerous head collision in the 54th minute, that left him and the Liverpool attacker injured. After consulting with the VAR, the referee sent off Vozinha for dangerous play.

Article continues below

Here are the fan reactions after the dramatic game:

They served Cape Verde 2 red cards. May be now Senegal will score a goal. Lol. These referees are the weakest links in football. #AFCON2021 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 25, 2022

They aren’t impressive @_owurakuampofo. Couldn’t score against Cape Verde until the Blue Sharks got two red cards. Needed a late penalty to beat Zimbabwe’s and couldn’t beat Malawi and Guinea. Luck is carrying them through. https://t.co/K5FfPjgp6I — T. Kla Wesley Jr. 🇱🇷 (@WesleyKla) January 25, 2022

AFCON referees should be reminded that they don't have to issue a red card everytime they visit the VAR monitor. #AFCON2021

Cape verde — Scott_ray (@scott_ray_ke) January 25, 2022

Without the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) a lot of these red cards and offside calls would have been missed in #AFCON2021.

Right calls in the game between #Senegal and Cape Verde. — Peter Tah (@TFomonyuy) January 25, 2022

So now that Senegal beat a 9 man Cape Verde why is Twitter so calm? Why aren’t people screaming that Senegal cheated????????@evrageraud — Core i7 (@BisongDaniel) January 25, 2022

AFCON has been dubbed the red card tournament due the numerous red cards issued. Our fury goes to the careless referees and VAR reviewers who have made reckless decisions.We deserve better in Africa.#AFCON2022 #redcardtournament#FIFA #CapeVerde — LEONARD MALUKU (@MalukuLeonard) January 25, 2022

AFCON has been dubbed the red card tournament due the numerous red cards issued. Our fury goes to the careless referees and VAR reviewers who have made reckless decisions.We deserve better in Africa.#AFCON2022 #redcardtournament#FIFA #CapeVerde — LEONARD MALUKU (@MalukuLeonard) January 25, 2022

Have just seen the Sadio Mane head-clash in Senegal v Cape Verde.



How on earth was he not substituted after that?! He was clearly knocked out.



Good job the keeper was sent off because he couldn't even walk straight!



Madness.#AFCON2021 — James Dodd (@JamesDoddFOX) January 25, 2022

AFCON Round of 16 games today;

From Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam...



Referees + VAR 2-0 Cape Verde



Next up by 8pm (GMT +1), From Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde,



Referee + VAR vs Malawi#AFCON2021 — Lionel Munam (@LionelMunam_ng) January 25, 2022

#AFCON2021 Cape Verde lost to the referee. Senegal won because of the referee's aiding decisions — Dennis Banigo (@DennisBanigo) January 25, 2022

The cape verde keeper as well🙏 — Nervous Banana (@akatsukajaya) January 25, 2022

Cape Verde lost to the referee. Senegal won because of the referee. — Dennis Banigo (@DennisBanigo) January 25, 2022

Why are concussion protocols not being observed at #AFCON2021? Sadio Mané (of whom I am a big fan despite where he plays his club football) was clearly unconscious as he hit the ground after a head-to-head collision with the Cape Verde keeper. How was he allowed to continue?!? — CT Madden (@cmaddenphoto) January 25, 2022

Man two red cards for Cape Verde. You all better be careful if you play against @JDenman9 — Nick Watanabe (@watanabe2k) January 25, 2022