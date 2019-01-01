Transfer news: Tanta sign Ugandan midfielder Lwanga

The 25-year-old midfielder will be plying his trade abroad for the first time in his career after joining the Egyptian top-flight side

Taddeo Lwanga has joined newly promoted Egyptian Premier League club Tanta SC from Vipers SC.

The midfielder has plied his trade with local Ugandan clubs throughout his career, playing for Express FC, SCV Kampala and Vipers.

The 25-year-old was part of the Cranes’ team that reached the Round of 16 of the 2019 , featuring twice in the competition against Zimbabwe and .

On Monday, the midfielder teamed up with the Sons of El Badawi after agreeing on a three-year deal with the side.

Lwanga will be the 15th signing of the Tanta Club Stadium outfit, who gained promotion to the top-flight last season, after finishing on top of Group C in the Egyptian second division.

They will hope to hit the ground running when the 2019-20 Premier League season gets underway in September.