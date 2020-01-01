TP Mazembe confirm talks with Lille over striker Jackson Muleka

The Congolese forward is viewed as a possible replacement for Victor Osimhen, who is strongly being linked with a move to Napoli

have contacted Tout Puissant Mazembe for the transfer of the Democratic Republic of the Congo international striker Jackson Muleka.

Following some impressive showings in this season’s Caf in which he managed seven goals in 10 games, Muleka has attracted widespread interest, especially from North Africa.

returnees RC Lens, as well as Belgian giants and Standard Liege, were also reportedly after the Congolese forward.

But it is Lille who appear likely to win his signature and the French side have since opened talks with the five-time African champions.

sporting director and general manager Frederic Kintengie confirmed that Belgian First Division A side Royal Mouscron approached the Congolese side on behalf of the Ligue 1 outfit.

Mouscron, who are Lille's satellite club, are reportedly keen on securing Muleka on a loan deal from Lille if they sign the player.

The striker is, however, being touted as a possible replacement for Lille's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, whose services are seriously being sought after by .

"At the end of last week, Lille acknowledged that Mouscron was acting on their behalf and that from this week, Lille will come to and we will discuss," Kintengie told Top Congo FM as per Media Congo.

Some reports have indicated that Mazembe are asking for €2.5 million for Muleka’s services.

“Regarding the money, Mazembe has not yet spoken of the amount. This is speculation by agents and the press. Mazembe is not here to ask for too little or too much money,” said Kintengie.

Portuguese Primeira Liga side Boavista have also emerged as angling to sign Muleka on loan from Lille if the Ligue 1 side manages to sign him.

“We absolutely have to bypass the influence of the agents. Lille are keen on having Jackson Muleka and would like to place him first in either Mouscron or Boavista before he returns to ,” continued Kintengie.

Muleka has been capped four times by DR Congo and has managed one goal for the national team.