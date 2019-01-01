'Racism is completely unacceptable' - Tottenham pledge to investigate Rudiger abuse

After the German was the victim of alleged racist abuse during Sunday match, the home side has pledged to take action

intend to take strong action and will impose stadium bans against any supporters found guilty of racist behaviour during Sunday's 2-0 defeat to .

A first-half brace from Willian gave Frank Lampard's visitors a deserved victory in north London but an incident after the hour marred the contest.

After objects were thrown at Chelsea players, Blues defender Antonio Rudiger told the match officials he had been subjected to racist chanting.

Then, on three separate occasions, an announcement over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium public address system called for racist behaviour that was "interfering with the game" to cease.

"We are now conducting a thorough investigation which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations," a club statement from Tottenham read.

"Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium.

"We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho similarly offered a guarantee that his club will take action.

"I saw nothing. I saw the referee following the protocol, I saw the referee speaking with [Andre] Marriner [the fourth official], I saw the referee coming to me and to Lampard and telling us what was going on," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"Our club will deal with it. Every club is together on this situation and of course we are disappointed."

Centre-half Toby Alderweireld revealed he didn't witness the alleged incident against Rudiger, but hoped this type of behaviour was stamped out of football quickly.

"I did not know on the pitch was was happening but obviously after the game we heard more about it," the defender said post-match.

"It does not belong in football, I hope they find the individuals quickly because it is not good and we are all sick of it."

Spurs dropped down to seventh, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, after being able to go above their London rivals if they had secured the three points.

Their next match comes on Boxing Day as they host before travelling to and over the New Year period.