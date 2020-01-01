Tottenham striker Kane is 'Bergkampian' & can break Henry's assist record, says Arsenal legend Keown

A former Gunners defender has heaped praise upon the in-form Spurs captain after seeing him show off the more creative side of his game

legend Martin Keown has drawn comparisons between Harry Kane and Dennis Bergkamp, while insisting the striker can break Thierry Henry's Premier League assists record.

Kane has enjoyed a hugely impressive start to the 2020-21 campaign under Jose Mourinho.

The international has scored five goals in his first six Premier League outings, while also setting up eight goals, including seven for strike partner Son Heung-min.

His contribution has helped Spurs emerge as genuine title contenders, with Mourinho's men currently sitting two points off the summit in sixth as the top scorers in the division.

Kane has established himself among the deadliest strikers in Europe over the past five years, but he is now showing off a more creative side to his game which reminds Keown of one of his most talented former team-mates.

The former Arsenal man says the Tottenham star is producing the same kind of passes Bergkamp used to on a consistent basis, and has backed him to beat the record for the number of assists in a single season currently shared by Henry and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (20).

"What anyone who played with Dennis will say is that his service was outstanding. I'm now watching what Harry Kane is doing for Tottenham and, dare I say it, he is starting to remind me of my old team-mate," Keown wrote in his latest column for The Daily Mail.

"I'm not saying Kane is as technically gifted as Dennis – I don't think anybody is. But the quality of the balls I'm seeing from the Spurs striker, and the way he is finding Son Heung-min, it is Bergkampian.

"He [Kane] is starting high, dropping deep, and showing there is more to his game than merely scoring goals.

"With eight assists in six games, at this rate, Kane would obliterate the Premier League record of 20, shared by Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

"We've seen what Roberto Firmino does for – how he drops into those pockets of space and has willing runners in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who start wide but come inside.

"Kane, likewise, has fast-paced forwards who he can pick out. That's been Son of late – most notably in that 5-2 win over when Kane took advantage of the hosts' high line to assist his team-mate four times."