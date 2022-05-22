Tottenham secure top-four Premier League finish & beat Arsenal to Champions League qualification

Tottenham have secured a place in next season's Champions League after beating Arsenal to a top four finish in the Premier League.

Spurs had the advantage in the battle for a spot in the competition as they sat two points ahead of the Gunners heading into the season's final round of fixtures.

Antonio Conte's team beat Norwich 5-0 on Sunday to be sure of a top-four finish.

What has been said about Tottenham booking a Champions League spot?

Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min scored twice while Harry Kane struck once to secure the three points for the north London team.

Conte says that securing a top-four finish may have been one of the biggest challenges he has ever faced as a coach.

The three points were enough to book Spurs a place in the Champions League group stage.

“It was a perfect day for us," coach Antonio Conte said to BBC Sport.

"We got a place in the Champions League. I think for a club like Tottenham to play Champions League is a great opportunity.

"It was not easy because in England the league is very difficult. There are many top teams. To get a place in the Champions League means we did something excellent.

“Nine games ago [I believed we could finish fourth]. I was very clear with my players and the media. I said now I feel we are ready and can fight until the end.

"It was the perfect moment. The players know very well our schedule. We made a paper with our games and it was a fantastic run apart from Brighton.

"We got fantastic results and now we’re talking about the Champions League. It’s great for everyone at Tottenham.

“I think so [it’s one of his biggest achievements]. Honestly it’s never positive to come into a team during the season.

"For me it was a big challenge, maybe the biggest challenge in my career. When I stay at the top level as a coach. I wanted to prove myself in a different situation with a lot of problems to solve. I’m really satisfied.

"I want to thank my staff and my players. If we were able to reach this big achievement, it’s because everyone gave everything."

What happened in the Arsenal match?

Arsenal were the only other contenders for a place in the top four.

The Gunners needed to beat Everton and required Totteham to slip up for them to end up in the top four.

Mikel Arteta's team beat Everton 5-1, with Gabriel Martinelli, Cedric Soares, Eddie Nketiah Gabriel and Martin Odegaard among the goals.

Arsenal still finished two points behind their north London rivals and will play in the Europa League next term.

