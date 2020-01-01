Tottenham pair Aurier & Sissoko apologise for ignoring social distancing guidelines in Instagram video

The Spurs pair are the latest from the club to run afoul of government advice following Jose Mourinho, Ryan Sessegnon and Davison Sanchez

pair Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have apologised after Aurier posted a video of the two players flouting social distancing guidelines while training together on Tuesday.

The video on Aurier's Instagram story showed the two Spurs players running shuttles and sitting next to each other, with the right back quickly deleting the post.

The duo's actions ran counter to the UK government's guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, which state that anyone exercising should only do so alone or with a member of their own household.

After a Tottenham spokesperson confirmed the club would speak with the duo, Aurier and Sissoko have issued a joint statement expressing their regret.

"We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing," the pair said.

"We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the Government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

"We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts."

Aurier and Sissoko are not the first two Spurs players to run afoul of social distancing guidelines, as Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were pictured running side-by-side earlier this month.

Jose Mourinho admitted that he and his players had violated government protocol in their training session, with the Portuguese spotted overseeing a separate session for the club's record signing Tanguy Ndombele. The Spurs manager admitted his mistake and issued an apology for his actions.

"I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household," Mourinho said. "It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives."

However Spurs have now once again invited controversy as the club continues to make unwanted headlines during the coronavirus crisis.

Tottenham originally decided to take advantage of the government's furlough scheme, meaning 550 of the club's employees saw 80 percent of their salary paid through government funds.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust expressed their disgust with that decision, saying that it damaged the club's reputation while urging chairman Daniel Levy to reconsider.

The club did reverse their decision last week, saying in a club statement: "We have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the board will take salary reductions."