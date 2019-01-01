Tottenham teenager Sessegnon has potential but needs to improve - Mourinho

The English youngster has a lot to learn, according to his manager, despite scoring on his first European start

boss Jose Mourinho praised Ryan Sessegnon's display in their 3-1 defeat to in the - but feels the youngster still has a lot to learn.

Sessegnon scored his maiden goal for Spurs during an eye-catching Champions League starting debut at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

It was also the 19-year-old's first start for the club since his move from and Mourinho was suitably impressed, albeit adding there is plenty of room for improvement.

"That is the quality we know he has. He arrives always in dangerous positions and he is a good finisher," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"He has a lot to improve. He lost too many individual duels and he has to learn how to use his body.

"He was playing experienced players and has a lot to develop, but the potential is there."

13 - Ryan Sessegnon has become the 13th different English teenager to score a Champions League goal - seeing at least two more teens than any other nation net in the competition ( , 11). Cubs. pic.twitter.com/Pw97xRv5gF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2019

Sessegnon became Tottenham's youngest scorer in the Champions League when he netted in the 20th minute of the game - and he hopes the goal can help ignite his career with the club.

He said: "I felt good. I was a bit tired at the end but to get the goal on my first start is a special moment.

"Definitely this can help kick-start my Tottenham career. I was injured when I got here and it was difficult at the start.

"I am back in the team now and just want to get more minutes under my belt."

With both Spurs and Bayern already qualified from Group B, Mourinho opted to take a look at some of his fringe players during the game in .

"It was a good match for me," he said. "I don't want to speak about conclusions because it is too strong of a word.

"But I would say some important information. Today I also learn a lot about Juan Foyth, who until today did not play a minute for me before.

"We played a good team and it was a good test. Of course, I would prefer to win or draw. I would prefer to score in the last minute and lose 3-2 rather than 3-1.

"But we knew the match was important for other reasons and we did not want a result which left a shadow on us."