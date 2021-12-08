Conte confirms Covid-19 outbreak in Spurs squad as eight players test positive

Antonio Conte has confirmed a Covid-19 outbreak in his Tottenham squad that has seen eight players test positive for the virus.

Spurs' preparations for a Europa Conference League clash with Rennes on Thursday night have been significantly disrupted by the outbreak, with five staff members also contracting the virus.

Under UEFA rules, if the club still have at least 13 players available then the game should still go ahead, but Conte has suggested that it is an unnecessary risk.

What's been said?

Conte told reporters at his pre-match press conference: "Eight players and five members of staff but the problem is that every day we're having people with Covid, people that yesterday weren't positive and today are, and we're continuing to have contact with. It's a serious problem.

"Everyone is a bit scared. People have families. Why do we have to take the risk? This is my question. Today, two positives. And tomorrow, who? Me? I don't know. Better me than a player for sure. But I think it's not right for everyone. We have contact with our families."

Will Spurs' Premier League schedule be affected?

All of the players that have tested positive for coronavirus will now have to spend the next 10 days in quarantine, meaning they will be unavailable for selection when Spurs travel to Brighton on Sunday.

It has been reported that Tottenham are set to ask the Premier League to postpone the fixture, with the competition's coronavirus guidelines not quite as strict as UEFA's.

The English top flight assesses each Covid-19 outbreak on a case-by case basis rather than by focusing solely on squad numbers, and could therefore postpone the clash at the Amex Stadium until a later date.

Spurs are also due back in Premier League action on December 16 against Leicester City, but it is not yet clear whether that fixture will be affected.

