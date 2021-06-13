Tottenham chairman Levy warns Kane he will do what's best for club as striker eyes exit

The Spurs chief has addressed speculation over the England international's future with the summer transfer window now officially open

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has warned Harry Kane that he will do what's best for the club as the striker eyes a summer exit.

Kane is being tipped to bring his 12-year career at Spurs to an end after another trophyless campaign in 2020-21, with the 27-year-old openly admitting that he is motivated to add major silverware to his CV over the next few years.

Levy understands Kane's frustrations, but says he will have the final say on his future along with incoming sporting director Fabio Paratici.

What's been said?

"I am never going to talk about any specific player in public," Levy told the club's official website when quizzed on Kane.

"All I will say is his frustrations in not winning are shared by me and all the fans and players. We all want to win.

"One of the items that Fabio will have to deal with when he comes in is which players are going to be retained, which will be asked to look for other clubs.

"There is a market out there. What we want and what other clubs want is not always possible to achieve. We will do whatever is right for the club."

Kane's dilemma

Kane may well have to push for a transfer in order to fulfil his trophies ambitions given the fact that Spurs have not tasted success in any competition since the 2008 Carabao Cup.

The England international is not short on potential suitors, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid reportedly weighing up summer bids for a man who scored 33 goals in 49 games for the Lilywhites last term.

Kane has stated that he would prefer to remain in the Premier League, where he is now just 94 goals behind Alan Shearer's all-time scoring record, and he could quite possibly go past that mark playing for either of the Manchester giants.

However, it remains to be seen how well the forward would perform with the added weight of expectation that comes with playing for the biggest clubs, meaning Tottenham could still manage to convince him to stay put and seal his place as a club legend.

Will Spurs look to bring in any new signings?

It has been suggested that Tottenham will recruit heavily in the summer market, with Paratici overseeing transfers and former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca in the frame to replace Jose Mourinho as the club's new permanent manager.

Levy has confirmed that he is ready to invest in the squad, but he won't be sanctioning any major spending due to the financial issues the club have been faced with amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to be realistic where we are," the Spurs chief added. "We are still in a pandemic, the consequences for this club have probably been more severe than any other club in the Premier League - over £200m of lost revenue. Revenue we cannot recover.

"The timing of our new stadium could not have been worse. We have the most expensive stadium in Europe, the highest level of debt of any club in Europe.

"Our duty is to protect the club even though we want to win. We will spend but we are a self-sustaining club, we have to be sensible.

"Sometimes the fans think we should be spending but there have been circumstances when the coach hasn't wanted to spend on a player. We will make investments in the squad."

