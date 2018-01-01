Live Scores
T. Alderweireld

Tottenham activate one-year extension in Alderweireld's contract

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The defender's terms have been lengthened to the end of next season

Tottenham have activated a one-year extension clause in defender Toby Alderwiereld's contract, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The centre-back has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United and would have been able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement in January with his previous deal set to expire at the end of this season.

However, these new terms will prevent Spurs from losing a prized asset for free, although the terms reportedly include a £25m buyout clause that will be active during the summer window.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

News of this release clause will come as a boost to potential suitors of the Belgian, although it will cease to be active in the final two weeks of the transfer window, assuming a new, long-term deal is not signed before the end of the season removing the clause.

 

More to follow...

Next article:
Moreno: I didn't like how Klopp treated me
Next article:
Man City lynchpin Fernandinho a doubt for Southampton clash
Next article:
Bayern won't get Lucas in January but summer transfer door left open by Atletico
Next article:
'Ramsey a great purchase' - Pirlo wants Juventus to sign Arsenal midfielder
Next article:
'Bundesliga is stronger this year' - Kovac assesses Bayern's campaign at the half-way stage
Close