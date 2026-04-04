Total chaos: following Enzo Fernández’s ban, the next Chelsea star is openly courting Real Madrid

There appears to be some unrest within the Chelsea squad at the moment. Enzo Fernández was dropped from the squad by the club this week after speaking positively about a potential move to Real Madrid. Moisés Caicedo is following in his footsteps, according to Spanish media reports.

The 24-year-old midfielder from Ecuador gave an extensive interview to Diario AS this week, in which, like Fernández, he spoke openly about Madrid. Coincidentally, the Ecuador camp was based in the Spanish capital during the recent international break.

“It’s really amazing,” Caicedo begins the interview. “The city is truly beautiful. I’ve been here before and I’m always excited about it. The weather is lovely too... I’m absolutely delighted to be here,” he says.

Naturally, after those words, Caicedo is immediately asked about his future, given that a number of his idols played at the Santiago Bernabéu. “You never know in football, do you? I’m currently under contract at Chelsea,” he replies.

“To be honest, I haven’t really thought about another club yet, or about leaving London, but then again, you never know in football. All I want is to enjoy myself. I have a contract and I want to keep playing for as long as God allows. After that, we’ll see what happens,” he continues.

Caicedo has a contract with Chelsea until mid-2031, with an option for a further year. Fernández is actually tied to the club for another year longer, but neither player seems to have put Madrid out of their minds just yet. Similar comments cost the Argentine his place in the squad this week: Fernández was dropped from the squad by manager Liam Rosenior and will miss both the cup tie against Port Vale and the league match against Manchester City.

“Chelsea is a fantastic club,” said Caicedo. “They’ve helped me enormously since I arrived. I want to thank them for that and show my gratitude in every match, for as long as I’m here. And well, time will tell,” he concluded.