Torres replacement, Sterling's contract and how Man City's January transfer window could look

You would think there was little wrong with the balance of the Manchester City squad midway through the season.

Top of the Premier League, safely through to the last 16 of the Champions League as top seeds once again, and potentially in the midst of one those winning streaks that can demoralise their rivals – everything is going pretty well at the Etihad Stadium.

There will not be a fifth successive Carabao Cup success, but you cannot have everything, and while the domestic cup competitions are a joy, the league and Europe remain the priorities.

Pep Guardiola's side have just set a new record for the most wins by an English top-flight team in a calendar year, so does he really need to dip into the transfer market in January?

It perhaps underlines the Catalan's standing as one of the greatest coaches around that he has been able to achieve so much already this season without a recognised striker following Sergio Aguero's departure in the summer.

There are other areas of the squad that Guardiola, like all managers, needs to consider, such as whether some players are getting too little game time and whether other positions have enough cover.

January offers a chance to address those issues, so what could happen at City in the window? GOAL takes a look at the possibles, the probables and the probably-nots…

Potential ins

Guardiola insisted that the Premier League champions must replace Aguero at some point, and it is no surprise that City have been linked with a raft of potential centre-forward signings.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane was the leading target in the summer, but after missing out on the England international, they are unlikely to go back for him this winter.

Top of the list, as he is for many of Europe’s giants, is Erling Haaland, but with a reported €75 million (£64m/$88m) release clause set to kick in during the summer, the Norway striker is expected to remain at Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season.

An awkward relationship with Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, and the intense competition for his signature, means City will be linked with a number of top-line alternatives.

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, Benfica's Darwin Nunez and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix have all been suggested as possible options, but Guardiola has insisted he will not be signing a new striker in January.

And GOAL has been told that the club are not expecting any new arrivals, not even at left-back, with City set to continue with Joao Cancelo and former midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko as converted options in the continued absence of Benjamin Mendy.

Potential outs

Barcelona have moved quickly to wrap up the signing of City winger Ferran Torres in a deal worth €55m (£46m/$62m), plus a further €10m in add-ons.

The Spain international has been sensational for his country, but his club career has not really taken off at the Etihad, so it was no surprise that he sought a return to La Liga.

It represents good money for City, who will more than double the fee they paid Valencia for Torres 18 months ago, and Guardiola insists that any other players that want to leave can go.

The Torres deal will see academy star Cole Palmer promoted up the attacking pecking order, rather than being sent out on loan.

Elsewhere, Fernandinho has again been linked with a move back to former club Atletico Mineiro, but GOAL has been told that he will stay in the Premier League, at least until his contract runs out this summer.

Newly-minted Newcastle have been rumoured to be interested in a host of players, including City defender Nathan Ake, who worked under Magpies boss Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, as well as Zinchenko and Palmer.

However, City are not expecting much movement despite speculation around some of the players heading into the window.

Loans

City have a large number of players out on loan and it is unlikely that too many will be added to that pool, with Guardiola preferring to keep his promising players around the first team where they can learn more in training.

Midfielder Luke Bolton, who spent last season on loan at Dundee United, should expect some interest, as could young Spanish midfielder Iker Pozo, who spent last year with FC Eindhoven.

Dutch winger Jayden Braaf joined Udinese last January and was expected to make that a permanent move, but that was wrecked when he had to have surgery in March and has not played since.

Highly-rated defensive midfielder Tommy Doyle, meanwhile, joined Hamburg in the summer on a year's loan, but he has struggled to nail down a place so far.

The 20-year-old has made only six appearances as a substitute and could potentially look for opportunities elsewhere.

Contracts

The only City players whose contracts run out in the summer are veterans Fernandinho and Scott Carson.

Both will turn 37 in 2022, but they have a huge influence away from the pitch and could remain at the club, even if it is not in a playing capacity.

But there are issues coming down to the track with a number of players moving into the final 18 months of their current deals.

Article continues below

Chief among them is Raheem Sterling, with extension talks having been put on hold as he struggled to nail down a regular starting place while the forward made a public threat that he could leave in search of more game time.

The England international has, however, since won back a position in Guardiola's line-up, and it is hoped that a new deal could now be thrashed out.

Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan are also entering the final year-and-a-half of their current deals as, of course, is Guardiola himself.