Toko-Ekambi scores and bags assists to inspire Lyon to victory over 10-man Reims

The Cameroon international notched his fifth goal of the season to help the Kids extend their unbeaten run at Groupama Stadium

Karl Toko-Ekambi found the back of the net and provided two assists as sealed a 3-0 victory over in Sunday’s game.

The forward was handed a chance to add to his four goals in the current campaign and made the most of the opportunity to help the Kids secure their third consecutive win.

Lyon struggled for possession in the early minutes of the encounter and Reims could have opened the scoring through Mathieu Cafaro but the midfielder missed the target from close range.

That seemed to awake Lyon from their slumber as they improved in due time, regaining possession and they deservedly got the opening goal of the game through Toko-Ekambi.

The international fired home a wonder goal in the 22nd minute, when, After connecting with Memphis Depay’s cross, he volleyed home a sublime finish past goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

The Red and Whites were reduced to 10 men when Moreto Cassama was shown a straight red card after committing a foul on Depay, who was racing towards goal.

Toko-Ekambi then set up Bruno Guimaraes to double the Kids' lead five minutes into the second half and the Cameroon international was again involved in the third goal.

The 28-year-old sent Moussa Dembele through on goal and the forward calmly lobbed his effort over Rajkovic to seal the victory.

Lyon, thus, extended their unbeaten run to nine games which saw them climb to second on the league table with 23 points from 12 games.

Toko-Ekambi featured for the duration of the game while his teammate and Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere was on parade for 61 minutes.

international Maxwel Cornet played for 72 minutes before making way for Mattia De Sciglio while Mali forward El Bilal Toure was replaced by Kaj Sierhuis.

Toko-Ekambi will be expected to continue his impressive performances when Lyon take on Metz in their next league game on December 6.