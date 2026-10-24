'To be champions you've got to win consistently' - Ezri Konsa reacts to first Arsenal goal after Gunners go level with Man City

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Ezri Konsa has laid down a marker for Arsenal's title credentials, insisting that consistent winning is the only path to glory after the Gunners moved level with Manchester City. The defender enjoyed a landmark afternoon at the Emirates, opening his account for the club in a dominant 2-0 victory over Everton that capitalised on City's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

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Konsa opens Gunners account in set-piece masterclass

Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa, who joined the Gunners from Aston Villa in the summer, could not hide his delight after securing his first goal for the club during a pivotal Premier League victory over Everton. The deadlock was broken just seven minutes in when early home pressure yielded three consecutive corners, allowing Konsa to bundle the ball in at the back post and notch Arsenal's first set-piece goal of the season.

Speaking to PLP after the final whistle, Konsa reflected on the significance of the moment and the collective effort that went into the routine. 'Great feeling, it always is,' he said. 'A clean sheet, a goal - my first goal for the club - so a fantastic day overall.' The defender revealed that he had been under some friendly pressure from the coaching staff to finally get his name on the scoresheet, adding: 'I've been waiting to score my first goal for a while. I spoke to the set piece coach before the game and he told me he's been waiting for my goal as well, so it was only right that I got the goal today.'

Building a fortress at the Emirates Stadium

The strike also represented Arsenal's first successful set-piece goal of the domestic campaign, ending a 13-game drought without a dead-ball goal in all competitions (excluding penalties) since facing Crystal Palace in May of last season. Konsa noted that the team felt a breakthrough was imminent following their midweek exploits in Europe. 'Yeah, definitely after the game against Bayern, where we created a few chances with our set pieces,' he explained. 'We felt as players that it was coming and today was the day.' This new-found clinical edge from corners adds another dimension to an Arsenal side that is becoming increasingly difficult to contain.

'I've come to this stadium for many seasons, I know how tough it is to play against us. It's not surprising to me,' Konsa stated when asked about the club's excellent home form. He was quick to point out that this level of performance is the standard expected of the reigning champions. 'We are champions and to be champions you've got to win games consistently. This is our home and we want to win as many games here as possible.' This mentality has seen Arsenal turn their stadium into a true fortress this season.

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Gabriel celebrates milestone with a goal

It was a double celebration for Arsenal's defensive unit as Gabriel Magalhaes also found the net, marking his 200th Premier League appearance in style. The Brazilian powerhouse doubled the Gunners' lead in the 68th minute, rising highest to meet a precise cross from Ben White. The chemistry between the two central defenders has been a cornerstone of Arsenal's success this term, and Konsa was full of praise for his partner's impact both on and off the field during their short time together in the capital.

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'Very pleased for him. He's a top, top player. Top human being. Very happy for him,' Konsa remarked regarding Gabriel's landmark day. 'He's made my life easy since I've joined the club and it's been a pleasure playing alongside him.'

Gunners capitalise on Manchester City slip-up

The importance of the result was magnified by events elsewhere, as Manchester City suffered a setback in their trip to Aston Villa. Arsenal's victory moved them level on 21 points with Enzo Maresca's side at the summit of the Premier League table.

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Looking ahead, Arsenal will shift their focus to domestic cup action as they travel to face Fleetwood Town in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday. The Gunners will then turn their attention back to the Premier League for a blockbuster away clash against Liverpool on Sunday.