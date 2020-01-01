Liverpool-linked Werner's future is up to him, says RB Leipzig team-mate Poulsen

The German striker has been strongly linked with a move away from the Red Bull arena, with several of Europe's elite credited with an interest

Timo Werner must decide on his next move, according to team-mate Yussuf Poulsen, who feels are powerless if their star man seeks a transfer.

international Werner has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in world football.

are one of a number of clubs who have been persistently linked with the 24-year-old and Poulsen believes this puts his fellow attacker in a position of strength.

"I cannot really estimate that," he told Stats Perform News when asked whether Werner would remain at the Red Bull Arena next season.

"It's not about me and it's not a club's decision. It's his decision. If you ask him, you will get a better answer.

"I can only say that I hope he will stay so we can keep scoring goals together next season. If that's not the case, then we have to accept. I would still wish him all the best for his future.

"Of course, he is an important player for the team - not only as a player but as a personality as well. He really fits in.

"That's why we can only hope that he stays, but we are not the decision makers here. He for himself has to figure out what he wants."

Leipzig's challenge has faded of late. Having topped the table at the turn of the year, Julian Nagelsmann drew a third successive match when they returned to action following the Covid-19 hiatus against last weekend.

They are seven points behind leaders and champions in fourth with eight matches remaining, but they are one of four teams to have booked a quarter-final berth thank to a resounding 4-0 aggregate triumph against .

Such performances mean Werner is not alone in attracting the attention of Europe's elite, with centre-back Dayot Upamecano and attacking midfielder Marcel Sabitzer also boasting their own band of admirers.

"Of course it would be ideal [that the team stays together as it is]," Poulsen said. "But every player of course has his own goals in his life and his career.

"Speaking purely for the team, of course it would be ideal if the top performers stay here.

"That way we would have better preconditions to show better performances, because it is easier to play with someone you know for four years, than with someone completely new.

"You always need time to adapt. That's why we have to hope that we can stay together for the next few years, because we are a very good team at the moment. But in the end, everybody has to decide for himself."