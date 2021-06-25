Tierney signs new five-year Arsenal deal

The 24-year-old is now tied to the club through 2026 after impressing in his first two seasons in north London

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has confirmed that he has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The Scotland international announced the news in a live chat on Arsenal's Facebook page, with Tierney now tied to the club through 2026.

Tierney has been a key figure for the Gunners since his arrival in 2019, impressing across successive campaigns for Mikel Arteta's side.

What was said?

Arsenal later confirmed the news on their official website, with Arteta saying: “This is great news for us today. As manager of the club, speaking on behalf of the coaching staff and the entire staff, it’s a pleasure to work with KT. His quality, energy, commitment and professionalism, not only on matchdays, but every day in training are always at such a high level.

Technical director Edu added: “We are so pleased to have agreed a new long-term deal with Kieran. Anyone who has seen him play will recognise very quickly that he is a player of huge ability, but I can tell you that he is also a player with a fantastic attitude and mentality."

More to follow...