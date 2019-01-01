Simeone: Thomas could have played for Man City or Man Utd

The Ghana international was wanted by the Premier League giants according to the Atletico Madrid boss, who believes he has an 'amazing' player

Diego Simeone says that Thomas Partey could have played for Premier League giants Manchester City or Manchester United as he lauded the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Thomas impressed at the heart of midfield in Atletico's 2-0 win at home to Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

The Ghana international had an impact on both first-half goals scored by Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez, earning praise from Atletico head coach Simeone.

"I liked Thomas today. He and Rodrigo [Hernandez Cascante] were great," Simeone told reporters.

"I think he's improving, Thomas is an amazing player. He could have played for Manchester City [or] Manchester United.

"We're talking about a great player here. I rate him very highly."

The midfielder had been linked with a move to Man City ahead of the January transfer window, with Pep Guardiola believed to be in the market for a replacement for Fernandinho.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain were also said to be keen on the 25-year-old, who has risen through the ranks at the capital club.

Thomas has scored two goals and recorded three assists in 18 La Liga matches for Atletico this season.

The Rojiblancos are just two points behind Barcelona in the league following their victory against Getafe and will hope to maintain the pressure on the Catalan club into the second half of the season.