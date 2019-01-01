Thomas Agyepong: Waasland-Beveren sign Manchester City winger on loan

The attacker is set to spend yet another season away from Etihad Stadium due to a lack of first team opportunities

Belgian club Waasland-Beveren have acquired the services of international Thomas Agyepong from .

The winger joins Adnan Custovic's roster on a season-long deal with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

He replaces compatriot Nana Ampomah, who left Beveren for German outfit last month.

"Waasland-Beveren have again added an attacking reinforcement to the team" the Belgian fold announced on their official website.

"Thomas Agyepong, 22, is loaned from the English superpower Manchester City.

"Waasland-Beveren also stipulated a purchase option on the Ghanaian flank attacker."

Agyepong joined City from Ghanaian outfit Right to Dream Academy in 2015, but a lack of first-team opportunities at the Etihad Stadium has forced him out on successive loans in search of playing time.

The Accra-born spent the 2015-16 campaign with Dutch side FC Twente before joining NAC Breda for the next two seasons.

Last term, he was farmed out to Scottish side , where an injury predicament limited him to only nine league appearances.

A fully-capped Ghana international, he was a member of the Black Stars' squad which suffered a Round of 16 elimination at the recent in , featuring in the team's first and last games, against Benin and , respectively.