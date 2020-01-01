‘This win is for everybody’ - Nigeria’s Balogun revels in Wigan decimation of Hull City

The Latics hit the Tigers for eight in Tuesday’s Championship outing to the astonishment of the Super Eagles defender

Leon Balogun is on cloud nine following ’s 8-0 obliteration of in Tuesday’s English Championship encounter.

Fuelled by Kieran Dowell’s hat-trick plus a brace from Kieffer Moore, Paul Cook’s team claimed their biggest league win as they responded to their looming 12-point penalty in fashion with the rout of their relegation rivals who matched their previous worst league result against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1911.

The Latics scored seven times in the first half to move out of the bottom three on goal difference at the Tigers’ expense, once the expected sanction for moving into administration is applied.

Balogun who was featuring in his ninth game since his loan move from Premier League outfit and Hove Albion saw 78 minutes of action before he was replaced by Alex Dobre.

He took to his social media handle to laud his side’s character, disclosing his pride to be a member of Cook’s side whether they retain their English Championship status or not.

Back with a bang 💥 whatever happens: I’m proud & grateful to be part of THIS team at that time! The character of the team is simply amazing & I wouldn’t want to miss it! This win is for everybody working for, supporting and loving this club! Up the f****** Tics 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rnMUXofn5l — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) July 14, 2020

“Back with a bang whatever happens: I’m proud and grateful to be part of this team at that time!” Balogun tweeted.

“The character of the team is simply amazing and I wouldn’t want to miss it! This win is for everybody working for, supporting and loving this club! Up the f****** Tics.”

In his recent interview with the Athletic, the 32-year-old recalled his initial trouble when Wigan came for him after falling out of the Seagulls’ ranks.

“I tried to find a solution and then Wigan came in. To be very honest, I was not so impressed; a Championship side when I was feeling fit and good enough to play in the Prem," he said.

"Moving to a potential relegation team, I was thinking ‘Agh, that’s tough’. Looking back now, my agent told me, ‘You could go there and it could be one of the most memorable times in your career’.

“It might turn out that way, especially if we make it with the administration and everything. I’ve had some nice dressing rooms but the Wigan dressing room, the staff, are up there with the best I’ve had.”

Cook will lead his men to the Valley for Saturday’s encounter against relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic.