'This story is completely false!' - Van Dijk denies leading Netherlands squad revolt against Van Gaal return

The Liverpool star has taken exception to a newspaper report singling him out as the aggressor in a campaign to prevent the appointment

Virgil van Dijk has denied leading the Netherlands squad in a revolt against Louis van Gaal's return, labelling the story circulating in the media as "completely false".

The Netherlands are currently on the lookout for a new head coach following the resignation of Frank de Boer, who took full responsibility for the team's disappointing last-16 Euro 2020 exit at the hands of the Czech Republic.

Van Gaal has filled that post on two occasions already, and has been touted as the most likely replacement for De Boer, but The Mirror has published an article claiming that Van Dijk is one of several members of the national team rallying to try and prevent the appointment.

What's been said?

The report states that Van Dijk and Co wanted former Chelsea assistant Henk ten Cate to take over, but the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) is instead planning to lure Van Gaal out of retirement just weeks before his 70th birthday.

The Liverpool star has taken to social media to rubbish the claims, though.

"This story is completely false," Van Dijk wrote on Twitter. "It’s never been more important for journalists to tell the truth and not just make stuff up. Shame on you Mr Mullock."

This story is completely false. It’s never been more important for journalists to tell the truth and not just make stuff up. Shame on you Mr. @MullockSMirror https://t.co/aYRDvqSk21 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 17, 2021

Will Van Gaal be the Netherlands' next coach?

Van Gaal has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in 2016, and officially announced his retirement from management and football in all forms in 2019.

The Dutchman enjoyed a hugely successful 25-year career in coaching which included successful spells at Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and he has a Champions League winners' medal, two La Liga titles and one Bundesliga crown on his illustrious CV.

Van Gaal also spent a total of four years in charge of the Netherlands across two separate stints, guiding them to a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

It has been reported that the former United boss will return to lead his country again once a number of tax issues are resolved following his long-term sabbatical in Portugal, however, the KNVB supervisory board has not yet given its official approval.

Van Dijk's international career

Van Dijk made his international debut back in 2015, and has since racked up 38 appearances for the Netherlands, scoring four goals.

Article continues below

The Liverpool centre-back captained his country in the UEFA Nations League final in 2019, which they lost to Portugal, but was unable to feature at this summer's European Championship.

Van Dijk opted to continue his recovery from knee surgery instead of joining De Boer's squad, but should be fit for the start of Liverpool's 2021-22 campaign.

Further reading