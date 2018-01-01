'This side is still Wenger’s' - Emery must prove himself in transfer window says Seaman

The Gunners have gone 22 games without losing but the Spaniard still has much to prove according to ex-goalkeeper

Unai Emery must still prove himself in the transfer market despite Arsenal going on a 22-match unbeaten run in his maiden campaign, according to former goalkeeper David Seaman.

After losing his first two matches in charge to Manchester City and Chelsea, Emery has settled into life at The Emirates Stadium since taking over from Arsene Wenger.

Five new players arrived during the summer but the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette – individuals signed during the twilight of Wenger's tenure – have underpinned Arsenal's success.

And Seaman feels Emery still needs a number of successful transfer windows to underline the success of his start to life in England.

“Emery has got his players playing with confidence," said Seaman.

“That’s hugely important when you’ve got so many youngsters.

"But he still needs a couple of transfer windows to really put his stamp on that team – a lot of this side is still Arsene Wenger’s.

“But they’re playing well together, they’re playing with confidence and it’s great to see.

“Getting back into the top four would be a great season. It’s going to be tough.

“I think the top two are going to run away with it, and probably Manchester City will win it.

“But the next two places are going to be difficult, with us, Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United all in there.”

Perhaps the defining result of Emery's short tenure was the comeback win over Tottenham in the first north London derby of the campaign.

Eric Dier and Harry Kane's penalty put Spurs into a 2-1 half-time lead, but goals from Aubameyang, Lacazette and Lucas Torreira capped a fine revival.

“That win against Spurs was a ­fantastic result, not just because of the victory – but because we came back from 2-1 down," added the ex-England international.

“That was great for me to see ­because I didn’t know if that team had it in them – to be under such pressure in a big game but then produce like they did.

“It was a surprise to go up to the Man United game as favourites but that showed how far this team has ­already come."

Arsenal's latest test comes in the form of a trip to relegation-threatened Southampton on Sunday.

Only Huddersfield Town have scored fewer in the Premier League this term, meaning the game represents an opportunity to improve on the three clean sheets they have kept this season.

Only Manchester United, who have two, and Fulham – Claudio Ranieri's side are yet to force a shut-out – have kept less.

“Arsenal have always been good going forward, it’s just the defending that needs tightening up," said the two-time Premier League winner.

“Attacking-wise we’re great, but we just need to have a little bit more cunning and use more experience when we’re defending.

“We’re giving away too many chances per game. We’ve seen Bernd Leno, and also Petr Cech when he was in, having four or five saves to make every match. That’s too many.

“The confidence is back in the team, though, there’s simply no doubt about that.”