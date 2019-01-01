‘This moment will stay with me forever’ – PAOK’s Chuba Akpom delighted after winning Greek title

The 23-year-old helped the Black-Whites secure their first Greek top-flight trophy since 1984

Chuba Akpom is delighted after winning the 2018-19 Greek title with .

On Sunday, the Black-Whites secured a 5-0 victory over Levadiakos to be crowned the Greek champions and ended their 34 years of wait for the trophy.

Akpom has been impressive for the Thessaloniki outfit since joining the side from last summer, scoring six goals in all competitions.

The trophy is the 23-year-old’s third career title and he has taken to the social media to celebrate the achievement.

“Super League Champions, Wow after 34 years I’m honoured to be a part of making history with this special club,” Akpom tweeted.

“The love and support I’ve received from you fans have been amazing and I honestly appreciate it.

“This moment will stay with me forever (Toumba Stadium).”

🏆Super League Champions🏆 Wow... after 34 years i’m honoured to be apart of making history with this special club. The love and support i’ve received from you fans has been amazing and i honestly appreciate it. This moment will stay with me forever.❤️⚪️⚫️🏆 #PAOK @paok_fc pic.twitter.com/upZgCIq29d — Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) April 22, 2019

On Thursday, Akpom will hope to help PAOK reach the Greek Cup final when they take on Asteras Tripolis in the semi-final second leg outing.