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Mohamed Saeed
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"This is what the press does!" - Thomas Tuchel hits back at Luis de la Fuente over racism protocol row ahead of England's Nations League showdown with Spain

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Thomas Tuchel has hit back at Spain boss Luis de la Fuente as tensions rise ahead of England’s crucial Nations League clash at the Metropolitano. The Three Lions manager expressed his frustration after his comments regarding anti-racism protocols were relayed to his counterpart, leading to a sharp public disagreement between the two coaches.

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Tuchel fumes at media narrative

The build-up to England’s high-stakes encounter with Spain has been overshadowed by a war of words between the two managers regarding racism. "Yes, it is very important. Because I was very polite to ask a question and you go running to tell your coach that I said that. I responded politely to a question. I never expect there to be an act of racism. A dressing room is the least racist place there is. This is exactly what should not happen and it is what the press does," Tuchel explained at the press conference before Spain clash.

He continued by saying, "I sent a message. But that message is the one that has been distorted. I always expect an atmosphere of respect. Obviously I hope the fans support their team, but I don't expect racism anywhere. I am the first to stand up against this type of act. When they asked me what would happen if it happened, I said I would explain that protocol. But that's it. But tomorrow it will do what it always does, which is unite."

Chasing the Spanish juggernaut

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On the pitch, the challenge for England is immense as they face a side that has become the benchmark for international excellence. De la Fuente has led La Roja on a historic run, and he recently noted that his squad possesses a sense of family that unites us beyond professional duties. Tuchel acknowledged the scale of the task, admitting that Spain currently look like a nearly "invincible" force following their recent trophy-laden spell and incredible consistency in the Nations League.

Despite the intimidating aura surrounding the European champions, Tuchel remains confident that his squad has the quality to cause an upset. He pointed to the narrow margins in their previous meeting at Wembley as proof that the gap is closing. "Spain seems invincible. They are on an impressive run. They have won many titles. We are going to try to take that streak away from them, beat them. Two world football powers are going to face each other and we are in a good moment. We were close at Wembley," the former Chelsea boss explained during his pre-match media duties.

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Kane and Bellingham's leadership roles

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Central to England's hopes of a "statement" victory are Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, two players who have performed at the highest level in club football this season. Tuchel was quick to dismiss the importance of individual accolades like the Ballon d'Or, focusing instead on how these stars influence the collective.

Next matches
ESP

ESP

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

ENG

ENG

Tuchel also addressed the mental hurdles England must overcome to defeat the world’s elite nations in major tournaments. He admitted the "England shirt weighs heavily" but insisted his side is capable of winning a major trophy in the near future. "He is crucial. He is a leader who leads by example, a model for everyone. He helps connect different parts of the game. He participates a lot to get the ball into the opponent's half. And yes, of course, I firmly believe we can win a big tournament. I believed it before the World Cup and I haven't stopped believing it after this. For everyone it was painful to fall in the semi-finals, but the intention to keep improving is there," Tuchel concluded.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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