'This is a dream come true' - Banyana star Vilakazi reacts after Logrono signing

​After completing her transfer to the Spanish side, the South African is happy with her dream return to European football

Logrono defender Nothando Vilakazi has shared her excitement about her move to , describing the switch as a "dream come true".

The Primera Iberdrola outfit secured the services of the Banyana Banyana star last week from the South African Sasol Women's League side TUT ladies, who she helped to the title in 2019.

Having signed, the South African became the sixth signing as Gerardo Leon's team gear up for the 2020-21 season, having ended in seventh and with a Women's Cup semi-final the last term.

More teams

On her return to European football, having played for Lithuanian side Gintra Universitetas before - Vilakazi is looking forward to playing for the Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit.

“I can’t wait to get that side, I am itching to get back on the field after the whole world was sidelined by Covid-19," Vilakazi told Safa.net.

"I am so happy and excited that I have been able to secure this move to Spain, which is one of the top leagues when it comes to women’s football.

"To be honest, I am excited and nervous at the same time excited about the move, but also nervous that I am going to a new country, which means new beginnings. This is really a dream come true."

The 31-year-old becomes the third South African woman to join a Spanish top-flight outfit after the stints of Ode Fulutudilu and Jermaine Seoposenwe, with Malaga and , respectively.

She is now the fifth Banyana player to move in 2020 after Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo, Bambanani Mbane and Seoposenwe joined , Djurgarden, Dinamo Minsk and Braga respectively.

And the TUT Ladies product has promised to be a good football ambassador of her country on her second adventure in Europe.

“I am confident this new venture will, without doubt, improve my football, which in return will benefit the national team immensely," she continued.

Article continues below

"All the players who are based abroad are ambassadors and we need to set good examples and standards for those that are back home or those that will follow in our footsteps, so yes there is a lot of pressure on all of us – but it is the kind that motivates us to well and represent our country most outstandingly.

“I am confident this will help Banyana Banyana to be stronger as we now have several players moving abroad.

"I believe that more players should join overseas teams for the benefit of women’s football in . Let’s just hope that what we are doing will open more doors for the talent we have in our country.”