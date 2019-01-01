Thievy Bifouma's strike helps Yeni Malatyaspor continue impressive form

The Congo international was on target to help Ali Ravcı’s men secure their 13th win of the season

Thievy Bifouma found the back of the net to help Yeni Malatyaspor to a 3-1 victory over Erzurum BB in a Turkish Super Lig game on Sunday.

After a five-game winless run, Ali Ravcı’s men bounced back to victory against Kasımpasa and consolidated on the impressive performance with a 2-0 win over Akhisarspor.

Bifouma helped his side extend the winning run to three games with his second-half strike against Hamza Hamzaoglu’s men.

Danijel Aleksic broke the deadlock in the 50th minute thanks to Issam Chebake’s assist to put the home team in front.

Bifouma doubled the lead 11 minutes later before Rashad Muhammed reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 75th minute.

Omer Sismanoglu then scored a last-minute effort after replacing Bifouma to seal the victory for Yeni Malatyaspor.

international Samuel Eduok was on parade for the duration of the encounter but could not help his side from avoiding the defeat.

With the win, Yeni Malatyaspor maintain the fifth spot on the table with 47 points from 32 games.

On the international scene, Bifouma’s Congo failed to qualify for the 2019 in , scheduled for June and July.