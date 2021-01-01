Thiago awards personal 'trophy' in debut Liverpool campaign that will leave him empty-handed

The Spain international grew accustomed to winning silverware at Bayern Munich, but has endured a testing first season in England

Thiago Alcantara is set to end his first season as a Liverpool player empty-handed, but the Spain international considers priceless experience in England to be his personal "trophy".

The classy playmaker has grown accustomed to collecting major silverware across productive spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He was taken to Anfield to reinforce a side that claimed the Premier League title in 2020, but the current campaign has been a testing one for all concerned on the red half of Merseyside.

What has been said?

On failing to add to his medal collection, Thiago has told Sky Sports: "The feeling that I have without a title or a trophy this year is about how hard it is to get it.

"The main thing is to stay hungry but at the same time to evolve and adapt yourself, because even the maximum of 100 per cent you gave last year is not going to be enough the next year.

"You have to always be evolving and learning new things. You have to be the same 100 per cent player, but at the same time adding something new to your characteristics."

He added: "For me, the experience I've had here is my trophy this year.

"To join this team, to train with these players every day, to join the league, to visit many new stadiums and play against great teams… I think those feelings are so important."

The bigger picture

Thiago's efforts to adapt to life at Liverpool were done few favours early on as he picked up niggling knocks and suffered a bout of Covid-19.

Questions were then asked of his value to the collective cause and ability to fit into Jurgen Klopp's system.

Untimely injury struggles were, however, holding everyone back, with consistency proving elusive as plans had to be tinkered with on a weekly basis.

With walking wounded now returning and Fabinho slotted back into a favoured holding midfield role, Thiago has started to flourish.

He has been looking more like his former self as he dictates play from the engine room, and will be hoping to down Crystal Palace on Sunday as Liverpool seek to wrap up a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

