'They must listen more than they talk' – Neymar criticises young PSG team-mates
Neymar urged his younger team-mates to listen to the experienced members of the Paris Saint-Germain squad as the superstar voiced his displeasure after a forgettable night in the Coupe de France final.
Rennes won the Coupe de France 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Saturday – Ligue 1 champions PSG squandering a two-goal lead in Paris.
Neymar made his first start since January after a serious foot injury and doubled PSG's lead in the 21st minute, adding to Dani Alves' opener.
But PSG capitulated – just like they did in the Champions League last 16 against Manchester United – as Rennes left the French capital with the trophy.
And Neymar, who cut a frustrated figure post-match having appeared to strike a fan as PSG went to collect their runners-up medal, hit out at some of his team-mates.
"We need to be more like men in the dressing room, we must be more united," Neymar told reporters in the mixed zone.
"I see a lot of young players who are, not lost exactly, but they lack more ear than mouth.
"They must listen more than they talk. Sometimes a more experienced guy speaks, and they answer back. The coach himself speaks, and they retort. This is not how a team goes far.
"We are more experienced, so they must respect us a bit more, listen a bit more. I had to do the same when I was starting out."
PSG were also sensationally upstaged by Guingamp in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals in January – ending their run of five successive titles.