'They are used to comebacks!' - Ben Arfa takes swipe at PSG owners

The former Newcastle man could not resist taking a swing after getting one over a club at which he endured a nightmare spell

Hatem Ben Arfa has aimed a dig at his former club, joking that are used to surrendering leads in big matches after stunned the French champions in the final of the Coupe de .

Ben Arfa's poor relationship with Les Parisiens is well documented, with the 32-year-old having been forced to train away from the first team for the entirety of the 2017-18 season until his contract ran out in the summer of 2018.

And while the winger says he has nothing against the club itself, he took aim at those in charge at the French capital side, pointing to their capitulations against Man Utd and in the over the past few years to further twist the knife following Rennes' cup victory.

“We pulled off a Remontada (comeback), but PSG are used to that,” the attacker sniped in the mixed zone after the match. “I have nothing against the club, just those in charge.”

Having seen PSG give up a two goal lead before himself going on to score in the penalty shoot-out which sealed silverware for his new side, Ben Arfa was all too happy to continue railing on the hierarchy at the French champions.

Spending 15 months frozen out of the first-team squad in the capital has clearly left the attacker with a lasting dislike for the star-studded club, but it did give him a platform on which to give his backing to Adrien Rabiot, who finds himself in a similar situation to that of his countryman.

Article continues below

“The result gave me incredible emotions,” Ben Arfa, who shared an awkward exchange with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after the match, told France 2. “We're satisfied for Rennes, the Pinault family and the club as a whole. We're immensely proud.

“It's special, especially regarding president Nasser. You should never underestimate your opponent in life. One day or another, he will come back stronger. One day, like me, Adrien Rabiot will come up against PSG.”

PSG, who wrapped up the title earlier in April, return to action with a trip to on Wednesday, while Rennes play hosts to sixteenth-placed on the same day.