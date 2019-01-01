They are a 'top club' - Schulz flirts with Dortmund move

The German full-back has added fuel to the fire that he could leave for one of the Bundesliga's leading sides.

left-back Nico Schulz has labelled a 'top club' amidst rumours they are interested in signing him.

The 26-year-old full-back came through the youth ranks at , before moving to in 2015 and then joining current club Hoffenheim two years later.

This season, Schulz has made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and registering nine assists.

However, at the age of 26, the defender feels the time may be right for him to make the step up to a bigger club.

"I would like to go to a top club [one day], the people in charge know that, that's no secret," Schulz told kicker.

"If such a club really [comes knocking], I am now at an age when I need to sit down and decide if the time has come.

"There are some top clubs [interested], [Borussia] Dortmund counts in any case."

With Marcel Schmelzer the wrong side of 30, loanee Achraf Hakimi out for some time with a serious injury, Raphael Guerreiro a liability defensively and Abdou Diallo a more natural central defender, Dortmund are in need of reinforcements in the position.

Schulz does have a contract with Hoffenheim until 2021, so he is unlikely to be available for a cut-price fee.

Article continues below

Dortmund will want to keep pace with rivals , who have already done a hefty chunk of business ahead of the summer window, agreeing deals for Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard from and , respectively.

They appear to have let a golden chance to win the league ahead of Bayern slip, however. They stormed into an early lead as the reigning champions struggled to get out of the blocks, but have since dropped off and are now two points behind the league leaders with just two games left to play.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, sit seventh, just a point off qualification and only three off the places.