'There’s no shouting and screaming' - Solskjaer praises mentality of Man Utd players

For the fifth away game running, the Red Devils had to come from behind to win in the Premier League and their boss has praised his side's mindset

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singled out the mentality of his side as they pulled off another comeback victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford ensured United came away from the London Stadium with all three points but again they had to fight back from a losing position having fallen behind in the first-half to a Tomas Soucek goal.

It is the fifth consecutive Premier League away game where Solskjaer’s side have had to mount a comeback this season and the United manager was pleased with the mindset of his players.

More teams

“We have done this too many times coming back from 1-0 down for it to be a coincidence,” Solskjaer said.

"To have this character and the mentality is one of the biggest things that I take from these away games. They always believe in themselves, we trust ourselves, there’s no shouting and screaming, we believe in our teammates and believe in ourselves.”

While the result and performance in the last 20 minutes were impressive, United were dreadful in the first half and were lucky to only have a one-goal deficit at the break.

Bruno Fernandes, who had been rested with a foot knock, and Marcus Rashford were brought off the bench for the second half and had a transformative effect on the side.

Article continues below

“I think this season is going to be such a long and hard one and when players have got niggly injuries, he [Fernandes] has been kicked so many times these last few weeks and he had a sore foot so I didn’t want to use him from the start,” Solskjaer explained.

"We’ve got a big game on Tuesday we have a good squad with loads of quality and talent out there so we decided to go with the starting XI that we did.

"You have to look at what you can do better, first half we weren’t really at the races, loads of the possession but we couldn’t control the game and couldn’t create anything because there were not enough runs in behind, we didn’t create enough spaces, we didn’t make the right movements but we did that in the second half. We tweaked a few things tactically."