'There's no point beating PSG if you don't play well against RB Leipzig' - McTominay calls for Man Utd to replicate Champions League display

The Scottish midfielder says the Red Devils are building up confidence "match by match", but warns they cannot afford any complacency in Europe

Scott McTominay says there is no point in beating if they do not play well against and has called on his team-mates to replicate their impressive display at Parc des Princes.

United marked their return to the with a 2-1 victory against PSG last week, thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side built on a 4-1 victory away at Newcastle by overcoming the French champions, with an effective combination of defensive solidity and attacking fluency proving too much for last season's finalists to cope with.

The Red Devils were unable to make it three wins on the bounce after being held to a 0-0 draw by on Saturday, but they seem to be settling into a groove after a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign which saw questions asked over their ability to compete with the elite.

McTominay has played a key role in United's mini-revival alongside Fred in the middle of the park, and has urged the rest of his team-mates to keep up their high standards when Leipzig arrive at Old Trafford in midweek.

“With a big win on Wednesday, it would be massive for everybody and the confidence that we are getting each week, and match by match, it would be really beneficial for the squad,” he told United Daily.

“There's no point going away to Paris, when it is a big game and the whole world is watching, and doing really well, and then not playing as well or doing all the right things that got you the win in Paris at home against Leipzig.”

Leipzig are sitting top of Group H on goal difference at the moment, having opened their latest European journey with a 2-0 win over .

Julian Nagelsmann's men will be protecting an unbeaten record in Manchester having also reached the summit with four wins and a draw, and McTominay is well aware of the threat a team which made it through to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019-20 will pose the Red Devils.

“We know the intensity that they will bring,” the Scottish midfielder added. "They are a terrific team, I watched them a lot last year with a lot of the coaches in the Champions League games that they played.

“They're a very, very intense team with a good coach and good players as well, so it is not going to be an easy game at all.”