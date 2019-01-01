'There’s no chance I will come back now' - Benitez rules himself out of Arsenal and Everton jobs

The former Liverpool and Chelsea manager has been linked with a Premier League return, but the Spaniard insists he is happy in his current role

Rafael Benitez says there is “no chance” he will return to the Premier League until at least the end of his contract with Chinese side Dalian Yifang in 2021.

The Spaniard only moved to Dalian Yifang in July having left Newcastle after the expiry of his contract on Tyneside, but that has not stopped the former boss being linked with managerial vacancies at and .

However, the 59-year-old says he has no plans to return to the Premier League right now, though he would like to manage again in the division in the future.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Benitez said: “In the future I would like to come back to the Premier League because I like the league, but at the moment I can be very clear, there’s no chance I will come back now.

“I’m really pleased (with my current job), they trust me, they have a lot of staff working on a big, big project.

“The league is different, it is another level. Wanda, that is behind the team, is a massive company and they want to change everything, they want to change the structure.

“We are in charge of the kids from six years old until the first team. So I want to leave a legacy and it’s a challenge for me. I’m learning a lot, it’s a great experience and I’m quite happy at the moment."

When pressed on whether that meant he was not interested in the and Arsenal roles, Benitez added: “Yes, at the moment it’s a no.”

Benitez also confirmed that he was close to taking the West Ham job in the summer of 2015 before a late intervention from saw him move back to instead.

“It was true that I was nearly there (West Ham), then Real Madrid came and I needed a couple of days to know exactly was going on and, obviously, I couldn’t say no to Real Madrid," he added.

“But it is a massive club, they have problems now but they will do well in the end.”