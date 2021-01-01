‘The Scudetto is home!’ – Fans celebrate Inter Milan's Serie A triumph
Football fans have taken to social media to celebrate Inter Milan’s first Serie A title in 11 years.
Antonio Conte’s team sealed the diadem as Atalanta played out a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium – a result which leaves the Milan outfit with an unassailable 13-point lead with four games left to play.
Inter knew they were on the brink of glory after securing a 2-0 away win against Simeon Nwankwo’s Crotone on Saturday evening.
Conte's side also boasts of the best defensive record in the division and the second-best attacking record behind Atalanta, while their +45 goal difference is currently superior to all of their rivals.
This triumph brought Juventus’ long-running era of dominance to an end and this has been a major talking point on Twitter.
After 11 long years, Inter Milan are officially champions of Italy. Congratulations to an impressive season from Lukaku and Antonio Conte at the helm.. it's been a beautiful season. Looking forward to what the future holds #GalSportBetting pic.twitter.com/Piou7HCEp4— juliø🧘🏿♂️ (@Uwagasabune) May 2, 2021
Antonio Conte deserves respect and recognition. Absurdly good coach.#Conte #SerieA #InterMilan— Couch_Coach (@coldAnalysis) May 2, 2021
What Inter Milan have done this season is incredible.— Briggs the Wordsmith (@BriggstheWords) May 2, 2021
Lukaku has proven all the doubters wrong. One of my favourite strikers at the moment.
Started the Juventus dominance in Serie A, left, then went back to Italy to end it!
One of the best to ever do it!#Conte #InterMilan #SerieA
I’m happy for many Inter players, but I’m happy mostly for Romelu Lukaku. “His first touch, he’s slow”. 20 goals. 10 assists. Absolute MVP of this scudetto with Antonio Conte. Well done romelu. You proved them all wrong, and this is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/v3ZLQFInLJ— Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) May 2, 2021
Happy for Ashley Young , Matteo Darmian , Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.— Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) May 2, 2021
Really delighted that Lukaku went where he is appreciated and won a title. United made the right choice kicking him out for Martial though because when Martial's development is complete, he'll deliver a Treble. We just need to be patient. He'll prove everybody wrong.— Babanla (@biolakazeem) May 2, 2021
Romelu “will score you goals but wallahi you won’t know what the goals are for” Lukaku has just lead Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 in years with 21 goals and 10 assists— JMND ™ (@JMNDComps) May 2, 2021